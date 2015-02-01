Book Review: Real Good Church

I recently devoured a really good book called Real Good Church: How our church came back from the dead, and yours can, too . If you care about building or revitalizing small congregations, then this is THE book for you.

The author, Rev. Molly Phinney Baskette, writes from her experience of transformation in her congregation over ten years. When she first arrived, they had about 35 attenders at a Sunday worship service and six children in Sunday School, today her congregation averages 130 at Sunday worship and 100 in their Sunday School program.

This book is filled with so many practical gems for small churches that want to grow. The author covers everything from maintaining the physical church building, to growing children’s ministries, to financial stewardship, social justice and more.

Lastly, as if this book couldn’t get any better, Rev. Molly includes an appendix rich with resources you can use in your own congregation such as a visitor card, bulletin, stewardship sermons, and more.